2017 Annual HPCwire Readers’ Choice Awards

Each year the HPCwire Readers’ Choice Awards are determined by our readers across the HPC community, to recognize the most outstanding individuals, organizations, products and technologies in the industry. The nomination period is over, and many great entries have been submitted – now it’s up to you to support the best and brightest make their way to our award podium.

VOTING HAS STARTED!

Remember, HPCwire readers who actively vote during the elections will decide the winners. It’s an honor and a privilege for us to present these awards, but we can’t do it without your active participation. Make your voice heard before it’s too late!

Polls are open for the HPCwire Readers’ Choice Awards, and is set to run until October 1, 2017 at 11:45 PM PT. The announcement and final presentation of these prestigious and highly anticipated awards will take place live during SC ’17 in Denver, CO.

Have fun and good luck to everyone!

To avoid ballot stuffing, we respectfully request you adhere to the following rules: