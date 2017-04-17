Expanded use of New Microscopy Technology Requires an Innovative Approach to Storage

April 17, 2017

Sponsored Content by DDN

Life sciences organizations have been grappling with large and growing volumes of data for years by conducting research using the latest generation of sequencers, microscopes, and imaging systems.

But what happens when new equipment is expected to require a four-fold increase in storage? That was the situation the Van Andel Research Institute (VARI) recently found itself in. Already a leading life sciences research institute, VARI enhanced its capabilities with a new state-of-the-art cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) facility. The centerpiece of the facility is an FEI Titan Krios from Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world’s highest-resolution, commercially available cryo-EM.

A new phase in life sciences research

VARI, which is part of Van Andel Institute, is at the forefront of what industry experts see as a next step in research that explores the origins and treatment of diseases. While cryo-EM technology has been used for decades, the newest instruments can quickly create high-resolution models of molecules, something that was not attainable with other techniques before. This gives researchers a powerful new tool to more quickly and more precisely see some of the smallest yet most important biological components in their natural state.

Managing and analyzing such microscopy imaging data has moved life sciences computing beyond traditional genomics and bioinformatics and gets into phenotyping and correlation and structural biology. All of this work requires more computational power and much more storage capacity. To that point, cryo-EMs can generate up to 13 TBs of data per day. This represented a storage and data management challenge for the institute. Other organizations that move into this type of research can benefit from the lessons VARI learned.

Keeping the HPC workflows running

VARI has a 20-year history of conducting biomedical research and providing scientific education. Its focus is on improving health and enhancing the lives of current and future generations. Using state-of-the-art technologies and instrumentation, the institute’s scientists, educators, and staff work to translate discoveries into highly innovative and effective diagnostics and treatments. The institute needed a powerful HPC and storage environment to serve teams of scientists with diverse research demands and aggressive project timelines.

The addition of the powerful cryo-EMs built on this tradition. The cryo-EMs enable VARI scientists to see the structure of molecules that are one-ten-thousandth the width of a human hair, and is expected to quadruple VARI’s storage requirements. The institute’s scientists also are conducting data- and storage-intensive trailblazing molecular dynamics simulations and large-scale sequencing projects in the search for new ways to diagnose and treat cancer, Parkinson’s, and many other diseases.

What was needed was an infrastructure that would allow the institute to elevate the standard of protection, increase compliance, and push the boundaries of science on a single, highly scalable storage platform.

After determining that an IBM® Spectrum Scale™ (formerly known as GPFS) parallel file system was the way to meet current and future storage needs, VARI chose DataDirect Network’s (DDN’s) GS7K® parallel file system appliance with enterprise-class features, including snapshots, rollbacks, and replication. The institute also selected DDN’s WOS® storage to provide an active archive for greater global data sharing and research collaboration.

Most important, the solution simplified data tiering between the GS7K and WOS, providing a single storage system that enables instrument and other research data to be ingested, analyzed, and shared in a manner that addresses both performance and cost-efficiency. In addition, DDN’s OpenStack® driver significantly streamlined storage integration with VARI’s hybrid on-premises and cloud computing environment.

Benefits abound

The new storage solution is helping in a number of ways.

The end-to-end solution replaced fragmented data silos with powerful, scalable centralized storage for up to 2PB of instrument and research data. According to Zachary Ramjan, research computing architect for Van Andel Research Institute, consolidating primary data storage for both state-of-the-art scientific instruments and research computing offers better protection for irreplaceable data while reducing infrastructure costs considerably.

“We’ve saved hundreds of thousands of dollars by centralizing the storage of our data-intensive research and a dozen data-hungry scientific instruments on DDN,” said Ramjan.

With the highly scalable storage solution, the institute is prepared to accommodate the expected 13TB a day of data generated using its cryo-EM technology. The solution employs a tiered storage approach. New data goes straight into the high performance DDN GS7K  tier.

As the data “cools” and investigators move to new projects, the institute may still have to retain the data due to obligations or the user wants to keep it around. At this point, the data is automatically moved to a lower performance and more economical tier. This is the WOS controlled tier. It’s where much of the cryo-EM data will end up after initial processing.

Data movement is controlled by policy capabilities in the file system. Automating data flow in this way greatly reduces steps and admin requirements.

The result is that researches get simple, fast access to petabytes of storage for research and instrument data that has the high performance of a well tune parallel file system but the easy expandability of an object storage solution all-in-one. And the solution meets the institute’s exponential storage growth and active archive requirements of that data. The end-to-end DDN solution thus provides the scalable storage capacity VARI needs to keep pace with the increased use of cryo-EM and next-generation sequencing technologies.

http://www.ddn.com/customers/van-andel-research-institute/

Subscribe to HPCwire's Weekly Update!

Be the most informed person in the room! Stay ahead of the tech trends with industy updates delivered to you every week!

Nvidia P100 Shows 1.3-2.3x Speedup Over K80 GPU on Financial Apps

April 20, 2017

When it comes to the true performance of the latest silicon, every end user knows that the best processor is the one that works best for their application. Read more…

By Tiffany Trader

Quantum Adds Global Smarts to StorNext File System

April 20, 2017

Companies that use Quantum’s StorNext platform to store massive amounts of data this week got a glimpse of new storage capabilities that should make it easier to access their data horde from anywhere in the world. Read more…

By Alex Woodie

Scaling an HPC Career in Nepal Can Be a Steep Climb

April 20, 2017

Umesh Upadhyaya works as an IT Associate at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) in Nepal, which supports the country’s one and only HPC facility. Read more…

By Nages Sieslack

Hyperion (IDC) Paints a Bullish Picture of HPC Future

April 20, 2017

Hyperion Research – formerly IDC’s HPC group – yesterday painted a fascinating and complicated portrait of the HPC community’s health and prospects at the HPC User Forum held in Albuquerque, NM. HPC sales are up and growing ($22 billion, all HPC segments, 2016). Read more…

By John Russell

HPE Extreme Performance Solutions

HPC-Driven Weather Simulations Improving Forecasting Capabilities

In September of 1938, a massive hurricane traversed the Atlantic Ocean and made landfall in New England. Due to inadequate and incorrect forecasting, the storm struck farther north and with greater intensity than had been predicted, leaving residents and authorities with virtually no warning or time to properly prepare. Read more…

Visit the

Intel Open Sources All Lustre Work, Brent Gorda Exits

April 19, 2017

In a letter to the Lustre community posted on the Intel website, Vice President of Intel's Data Center Group Trish Damkroger writes that effective immediately the company will be contributing all Lustre development to the open source community. Damkroger also announced that Brent Gorda, General Manager, High Performance Data Division at Intel is leaving the company. Read more…

By Tiffany Trader

Facebook Open Sources Caffe2; Nvidia, Intel Rush to Optimize

April 18, 2017

From its F8 developer conference in San Jose, Calif., today, Facebook announced Caffe2, a new open-source, cross-platform framework for deep learning. Caffe2 is the successor to Caffe, the deep learning framework developed by Berkeley AI Research and community contributors. Read more…

By Tiffany Trader

Knights Landing Processor with Omni-Path Makes Cloud Debut

April 18, 2017

HPC cloud specialist Rescale is partnering with Intel and HPC resource provider R Systems to offer first-ever cloud access to Xeon Phi "Knights Landing" processors. The infrastructure is based on the 68-core Intel Knights Landing processor with integrated Omni-Path fabric (the 7250F Xeon Phi). Read more…

By Tiffany Trader

IBM Coils Anaconda Around Power Processor

April 17, 2017

IBM, which recently extended support for the Anaconda data science platform to its open source mainframe, takes another step this week by offering the data platform on its Cognitive Systems platform in collaboration with Anaconda developer Continuum Analytics. Read more…

By George Leopold

Hyperion (IDC) Paints a Bullish Picture of HPC Future

April 20, 2017

Hyperion Research – formerly IDC’s HPC group – yesterday painted a fascinating and complicated portrait of the HPC community’s health and prospects at the HPC User Forum held in Albuquerque, NM. HPC sales are up and growing ($22 billion, all HPC segments, 2016). Read more…

By John Russell

Knights Landing Processor with Omni-Path Makes Cloud Debut

April 18, 2017

HPC cloud specialist Rescale is partnering with Intel and HPC resource provider R Systems to offer first-ever cloud access to Xeon Phi "Knights Landing" processors. The infrastructure is based on the 68-core Intel Knights Landing processor with integrated Omni-Path fabric (the 7250F Xeon Phi). Read more…

By Tiffany Trader

CERN openlab Explores New CPU/FPGA Processing Solutions

April 14, 2017

Through a CERN openlab project known as the ‘High-Throughput Computing Collaboration,’ researchers are investigating the use of various Intel technologies in data filtering and data acquisition systems. Read more…

By Linda Barney

DOE Supercomputer Achieves Record 45-Qubit Quantum Simulation

April 13, 2017

In order to simulate larger and larger quantum systems and usher in an age of “quantum supremacy,” Read more…

By Tiffany Trader

Penguin Takes a Run at the Big Cloud Providers

April 12, 2017

HPC specialist Penguin Computing recently re-ran benchmarks from a study of its larger brethren and says the results show its ‘public cloud’ – Penguin on Demand (POD) – is among the leaders in cost and performance. Read more…

By John Russell

Nvidia Responds to Google TPU Benchmarking

April 10, 2017

Nvidia highlights strengths of its newest GPU silicon in response to Google's report on the performance and energy advantages of its custom tensor processor. Read more…

By Tiffany Trader

HPC and the Colocation Datacenter – a Bridge Too Far?

April 7, 2017

A more standardised HPC platform approach is making the running of HPC projects within increasing financial reach. Read more…

By Clive Longbottom, Quocirca

Google Pulls Back the Covers on Its First Machine Learning Chip

April 6, 2017

This week Google released a report detailing the design and performance characteristics of the Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), its custom ASIC for the inference phase of neural networks (NN). Read more…

By Tiffany Trader

Google Pulls Back the Covers on Its First Machine Learning Chip

April 6, 2017

This week Google released a report detailing the design and performance characteristics of the Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), its custom ASIC for the inference phase of neural networks (NN). Read more…

By Tiffany Trader

Quantum Bits: D-Wave and VW; Google Quantum Lab; IBM Expands Access

March 21, 2017

For a technology that’s usually characterized as far off and in a distant galaxy, quantum computing has been steadily picking up steam. Read more…

By John Russell

Trump Budget Targets NIH, DOE, and EPA; No Mention of NSF

March 16, 2017

President Trump’s proposed U.S. fiscal 2018 budget issued today sharply cuts science spending while bolstering military spending as he promised during the campaign. Read more…

By John Russell

HPC Compiler Company PathScale Seeks Life Raft

March 23, 2017

HPCwire has learned that HPC compiler company PathScale has fallen on difficult times and is asking the community for help or actively seeking a buyer for its assets. Read more…

By Tiffany Trader

Nvidia Responds to Google TPU Benchmarking

April 10, 2017

Nvidia highlights strengths of its newest GPU silicon in response to Google's report on the performance and energy advantages of its custom tensor processor. Read more…

By Tiffany Trader

For IBM/OpenPOWER: Success in 2017 = (Volume) Sales

January 11, 2017

To a large degree IBM and the OpenPOWER Foundation have done what they said they would – assembling a substantial and growing ecosystem and bringing Power-based products to market, all in about three years. Read more…

By John Russell

CPU-based Visualization Positions for Exascale Supercomputing

March 16, 2017

In this contributed perspective piece, Intel’s Jim Jeffers makes the case that CPU-based visualization is now widely adopted and as such is no longer a contrarian view, but is rather an exascale requirement. Read more…

By Jim Jeffers, Principal Engineer and Engineering Leader, Intel

TSUBAME3.0 Points to Future HPE Pascal-NVLink-OPA Server

February 17, 2017

Since our initial coverage of the TSUBAME3.0 supercomputer yesterday, more details have come to light on this innovative project. Of particular interest is a new board design for NVLink-equipped Pascal P100 GPUs that will create another entrant to the space currently occupied by Nvidia's DGX-1 system, IBM's "Minsky" platform and the Supermicro SuperServer (1028GQ-TXR). Read more…

By Tiffany Trader

Leading Solution Providers

Altair
APM
Asetek
Aspen Systems
Asrock Rack
Atipa
Bull
Cray
DDN
Dell
Gidel
HPE
IBM
Inspur
Intel
Lenovo
Mellanox
Microsoft
NEC
Penguin Computing
PGI
PSSC Labs
Pure Storage
Re-Store
Seagate
SGI
Supermicro
Verne Global

Tokyo Tech’s TSUBAME3.0 Will Be First HPE-SGI Super

February 16, 2017

In a press event Friday afternoon local time in Japan, Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) announced its plans for the TSUBAME3.0 supercomputer, which will be Japan’s “fastest AI supercomputer,” Read more…

By Tiffany Trader

IBM Wants to be “Red Hat” of Deep Learning

January 26, 2017

IBM today announced the addition of TensorFlow and Chainer deep learning frameworks to its PowerAI suite of deep learning tools, which already includes popular offerings such as Caffe, Theano, and Torch. Read more…

By John Russell

Is Liquid Cooling Ready to Go Mainstream?

February 13, 2017

Lost in the frenzy of SC16 was a substantial rise in the number of vendors showing server oriented liquid cooling technologies. Three decades ago liquid cooling was pretty much the exclusive realm of the Cray-2 and IBM mainframe class products. That’s changing. We are now seeing an emergence of x86 class server products with exotic plumbing technology ranging from Direct-to-Chip to servers and storage completely immersed in a dielectric fluid. Read more…

By Steve Campbell

BioTeam’s Berman Charts 2017 HPC Trends in Life Sciences

January 4, 2017

Twenty years ago high performance computing was nearly absent from life sciences. Today it’s used throughout life sciences and biomedical research. Genomics and the data deluge from modern lab instruments are the main drivers, but so is the longer-term desire to perform predictive simulation in support of Precision Medicine (PM). There’s even a specialized life sciences supercomputer, ‘Anton’ from D.E. Shaw Research, and the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center is standing up its second Anton 2 and actively soliciting project proposals. There’s a lot going on. Read more…

By John Russell

HPC Startup Advances Auto-Parallelization’s Promise

January 23, 2017

The shift from single core to multicore hardware has made finding parallelism in codes more important than ever, but that hasn’t made the task of parallel programming any easier. Read more…

By Tiffany Trader

HPC Technique Propels Deep Learning at Scale

February 21, 2017

Researchers from Baidu’s Silicon Valley AI Lab (SVAIL) have adapted a well-known HPC communication technique to boost the speed and scale of their neural network training and now they are sharing their implementation with the larger deep learning community. Read more…

By Tiffany Trader

US Supercomputing Leaders Tackle the China Question

March 15, 2017

Joint DOE-NSA report responds to the increased global pressures impacting the competitiveness of U.S. supercomputing. Read more…

By Tiffany Trader

IDG to Be Bought by Chinese Investors; IDC to Spin Out HPC Group

January 19, 2017

US-based publishing and investment firm International Data Group, Inc. (IDG) will be acquired by a pair of Chinese investors, China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. Read more…

By Tiffany Trader

magnifying glass

HPC Job Bank

Storage Engineer/Senior Storage Engineer - NCSA

View this Career Listing

HPC Data Storage Administrator - Scientist 2/3 - Los Alamos National Laboratory

View this Career Listing

More Career Resources

bule bullet bule bullet
  • arrow
  • Click Here for More Headlines
  • arrow

© HPCwire. All Rights Reserved. A Tabor Communications Publication

HPCwire is a registered trademark of Tabor Communications, Inc. Use of this site is governed by our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Tabor Communications, Inc. is prohibited.

Share This