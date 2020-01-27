Data-centric Organizations need both Performance and Flexible Data Management

January 27, 2020

Sponsored Content by DDN

Converged AI and HPC have arrived in 2020 and commercial IT organizations are putting data at the core of their business model. Just in the HPC market alone, Intersect360[1] found that around 90% of HPC organizations were either running machine learning (56%) or investigating/planning its introduction. Gartner[2] claims that 60% of organizations are adapting their business model to AI and a 2019 ESG[3] survey showed that 49% of IT organizations state that “data is their business”, with another 31% expecting to offer datacentric products in the next 2 years.  Yet, how to reliably accomplish that goal often remains elusive.  The same Gartner survey reported a 50% failure rate for these projects.

Performance, as ever, is important and DDN’s EXAScaler systems continue to outperform forthcoming competitor offerings with over 63 Million IOPs per Rack with DDN’s AI400X and over 140GB/s per rack in HDD-only sequential performance. But delivering this performance potential to today’s workloads is the real target. Datacentric organizations are investing heavily in more powerful compute platforms, often relying on GPUs. Keeping systems operating at 100% utilization is not an easy proposition without at-scale experience and concerted engineering effort in optimizing for containerized workloads, AI frameworks, GPU platforms, extreme-scale CPU and fast networks. Underutilized infrastructure is a recipe for failure in a world where competitive stakes are high, investments are large and the amount of data to be analyzed is vast. A data management vendor must deliver performance no matter how large the requirement nor how diverse the applications.

Modern organizations shifting to a data-centric strategy need very large scale data-in-place analytics environments that allow data to be accessible by many different methods for ingestion, labeling, processing, etc. In this rapidly changing and converging ecosystem of AI, Big Data and HPC, fast yet flexible access to all data is a differentiator. Accessing and manipulating that data from workstations and cloud applications require protocols like NFS, SMB, and S3 as well as super-fast Native access. With the demands for data mobility (getting the right data in the right place at the right time), the ability to copy, move or sync data between systems and to third party cloud providers is equally important.

There is a clear priority for organizations to build the right infrastructure for data-centric services and selecting the right vendor partnerships will improve their path to success. Some suppliers struggle with the ability to manage data easily at petabyte scale. Many vendors have neither the focus on scalable data processing nor familiarity with those types of environments. Other vendors can’t deliver consistent performance or reliable large scale solutions. Whilst Data Lakes and pure Big Data approaches are declining due to inflexibility and inefficiency, there is a surge in implementations of true parallel filesystems to address AI, Big Data and HPC challenges. DDN’s EXAScaler is regularly implemented at scales of 100s of Petabytes without the downsides of data duplication and with far higher performance delivered to analytics and AI applications than any object store. EXAScaler brings a simpler experience and a powerful in-built data management engine to ensure businesses can stay agile with their data as new analytics models evolve and their data sets broaden.

The IT infrastructure market is transforming when it comes to data-centric requirements. No longer consigned to a small research group or the high performance computing team, the ability to acquire, analyze, manipulate and distribute data is core to IT operations. Similarly, the landscape of vendors to consider is undergoing significant change, whether through mergers and acquisitions or other market realities. Selecting a proven, stable and trusted partner with a track record of innovation to meet at-scale needs is an important first step to becoming a data-driven organization or informing the next market-changing AI application.

About DDN

DDN ranks #1 for HPC Storage deployments[4] at scale and holds a leadership position in AI and HPC with over 10 EXAbytes of shipped capacity and 150+ patents in data management. Recently awarded “Top 5 vendors to watch”[5] for our A3I product line and capability advances in the EXA5 platforms DDN continues to invest in innovation focussed on our customer’s forward path. As stated by IDC[6], “Increasingly, parallelization is the preferred approach, with AI infrastructure starting to resemble HPC infrastructure”. With a market leading 16% of revenues invested back into our R&D, DDN’s accelerated cadence of innovation in our parallel filesystems for AI and HPC is second to none.

Why is DDN EXA5 your undisputed filesystem of choice for the new converged world of AI and HPC?

#1 DDN Delivers the best customer experience. DDN is a long-term dependable partner with the technical expertise that improves time to value and accelerates your productivity.

#2 EXA5 Performance and Scale Leadership – DDN platforms attain the highest performance efficiency.

#3 EXA5 Capability – EXA5 brings the capabilities needed for converged AI and HPC – MultiCloud, Data Aware Intelligence, Global Collaboration and Strong Security including Multi Tenancy support

The DDN Customer Experience

DDN is different because our focus is different. That focus is wholly on our 7000 customers and their data challenges. Our customers benefit by partnering with DDN for storage alongside compute vendors, bringing DDN’s unique expertise in storage. With a DDN storage strategy, businesses can escape from monolithic proprietary systems, mitigating against spiralling license costs and retaining their control in getting the best return on investment.

“With the goal of expanding the boundaries of science as we know it today, we are excited about the arrival of advanced new technology that can dramatically increase the performance at scale of our systems, and specifically of our new Top 10 supercomputer, Frontera. DDN’s new EXA5 has the power to provide the best I/O performance our users have ever experienced, and greatly reduce the I/O bottlenecks in large scale computation. We believe that EXA5 will play a role in many of the ground breaking discoveries scientists will make with Frontera.” – Dan Stanzione, executive director, Texas Advanced Computing Center.

DDN brings the skills of more than 1000 technical staff, all focussed on storage and data management. With filesystem engineering teams that contribute tens of thousands of lines of code each year[7] to our open filesystems, field teams that deliver the largest tiered storage into top 10 supercomputers[8][9]and global operations that support billions of dollars of infrastructure, DDN is the largest privately held storage company in the world. Now with DDN’s rapid expansion into Enterprise[10] we have dramatically added our ability to accelerate your entire infrastructure.

[1] Intersect360, HPC User Site Census: Storage Suppliers, May 2019

[2] https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prUS45344519

[3] ESG Master Survey Results, 2019 Data Storage Trends, November 2019

[4] Intersect360 Research, ibid.

[5] https://www.ddn.com/press-releases/ddn-honored-top-five-vendor-watch-annual-datanami-awards/

[6] https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=DR2019_T2_PR

[7] http://cdn.opensfs.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/LUG2019-Community-Release-Update-Jones.pdf

[8] https://www.ddn.com/blog/tacc-frontera-helping-make-impossible-possible/

[9] http://lustrefs.cn/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Lustre-Persistent-Cache-on-Client-for-AI-Machine-Learning-and-Bigdata-Processing.pdf

[10] https://www.nextplatform.com/2019/10/09/ddn-uses-acquisitions-to-grow-in-the-enterprise/

Subscribe to HPCwire's Weekly Update!

Be the most informed person in the room! Stay ahead of the tech trends with industy updates delivered to you every week!

Irish Centre for High-End Computing Completes Major Climate Simulations

January 28, 2020

The new year marked a somber milestone for the planet: 2019 turned out to be the second-hottest year on record (inched out only by 2016, which was hotter by 0.04 degrees Celsius). With the climate crisis accelerating, un Read more…

By Oliver Peckham

IBM Debuts IC922 Power Server for AI Inferencing and Data Management

January 28, 2020

IBM today launched a Power9-based inference server – the IC922 – that features up to six Nvidia T4 GPUs, PCIe Gen 4 and OpenCAPI connectivity, and can accommodate up to 24 SFF drives in a 2U form factor. Paired with Read more…

By John Russell

Amid Upbeat Earnings, Intel to Cut 1% of Employees, Add as Many

January 24, 2020

For all the sniping two tech old timers take, both IBM and Intel announced surprisingly upbeat earnings this week. IBM CEO Ginny Rometty was all smiles at this week’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, after  Read more…

By Doug Black

Indiana University Dedicates ‘Big Red 200’ Cray Shasta Supercomputer

January 24, 2020

After six months of celebrations, Indiana University (IU) officially marked its bicentennial on Monday – and it saved the best for last, inaugurating Big Red 200, a new AI-focused supercomputer that joins the ranks of Read more…

By Staff report

What’s New in HPC Research: Tsunamis, Wildfires, the Large Hadron Collider & More

January 24, 2020

In this bimonthly feature, HPCwire highlights newly published research in the high-performance computing community and related domains. From parallel programming to exascale to quantum computing, the details are here. Read more…

By Oliver Peckham

AWS Solution Channel

Challenging the barriers to High Performance Computing in the Cloud

Cloud computing helps democratize High Performance Computing by placing powerful computational capabilities in the hands of more researchers, engineers, and organizations who may lack access to sufficient on-premises infrastructure. Read more…

Visit the

IBM Accelerated Insights

Intelligent HPC – Keeping Hard Work at Bay(es)

Since the dawn of time, humans have looked for ways to make their lives easier. Over the centuries human ingenuity has given us inventions such as the wheel and simple machines – which help greatly with tasks that would otherwise be extremely laborious. Read more…

Visit the

Toshiba Promises Quantum-Like Advantage on Standard Hardware

January 23, 2020

Toshiba has invented an algorithm that it says delivers a 10-fold improvement for a select class of computational problems, without the need for exotic hardware. In fact, the company's simulated bifurcation algorithm is Read more…

By Tiffany Trader

IBM Debuts IC922 Power Server for AI Inferencing and Data Management

January 28, 2020

IBM today launched a Power9-based inference server – the IC922 – that features up to six Nvidia T4 GPUs, PCIe Gen 4 and OpenCAPI connectivity, and can accom Read more…

By John Russell

Toshiba Promises Quantum-Like Advantage on Standard Hardware

January 23, 2020

Toshiba has invented an algorithm that it says delivers a 10-fold improvement for a select class of computational problems, without the need for exotic hardware Read more…

By Tiffany Trader

In Advanced Computing and HPC, Dell EMC Sets Sights on the Broader Market Middle 

January 22, 2020

If the leading advanced computing/HPC server vendors were in the batting lineup of a baseball team, Dell EMC would be going for lots of singles and doubles – Read more…

By Doug Black

DNA-Based Storage Nears Scalable Reality with New $25 Million Project

January 21, 2020

DNA-based storage, which involves storing binary code in the four nucleotides that constitute DNA, has been a moonshot for high-density data storage since the 1960s. Since the first successful experiments in the 1980s, researchers have made a series of major strides toward implementing DNA-based storage at scale, such as improving write times and storage density and enabling easier file identification and extraction. Now, a new $25 million... Read more…

By Oliver Peckham

AMD Recruits Intel, IBM Execs; Pending Layoffs Reported at Intel Data Platform Group

January 17, 2020

AMD has raided Intel and IBM for new senior managers, one of whom will replace an AMD executive who has played a prominent role during the company’s recharged Read more…

By Doug Black

Atos-AMD System to Quintuple Supercomputing Power at European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts

January 15, 2020

The United Kingdom-based European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), a supercomputer-powered weather forecasting organization backed by most of Read more…

By Oliver Peckham

Julia Programming’s Dramatic Rise in HPC and Elsewhere

January 14, 2020

Back in 2012 a paper by four computer scientists including Alan Edelman of MIT introduced Julia, A Fast Dynamic Language for Technical Computing. At the time, t Read more…

By John Russell

White House AI Regulatory Guidelines: ‘Remove Impediments to Private-sector AI Innovation’

January 9, 2020

When it comes to new technology, it’s been said government initially stays uninvolved – then gets too involved. The White House’s guidelines for federal a Read more…

By Doug Black

Using AI to Solve One of the Most Prevailing Problems in CFD

October 17, 2019

How can artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) solve mesh generation, one of the most commonly referenced problems in computational engineering? A new study has set out to answer this question and create an industry-first AI-mesh application... Read more…

By James Sharpe

Julia Programming’s Dramatic Rise in HPC and Elsewhere

January 14, 2020

Back in 2012 a paper by four computer scientists including Alan Edelman of MIT introduced Julia, A Fast Dynamic Language for Technical Computing. At the time, t Read more…

By John Russell

SC19: IBM Changes Its HPC-AI Game Plan

November 25, 2019

It’s probably fair to say IBM is known for big bets. Summit supercomputer – a big win. Red Hat acquisition – looking like a big win. OpenPOWER and Power processors – jury’s out? At SC19, long-time IBMer Dave Turek sketched out a different kind of bet for Big Blue – a small ball strategy, if you’ll forgive the baseball analogy... Read more…

By John Russell

Cray, Fujitsu Both Bringing Fujitsu A64FX-based Supercomputers to Market in 2020

November 12, 2019

The number of top-tier HPC systems makers has shrunk due to a steady march of M&A activity, but there is increased diversity and choice of processing compon Read more…

By Tiffany Trader

Crystal Ball Gazing: IBM’s Vision for the Future of Computing

October 14, 2019

Dario Gil, IBM’s relatively new director of research, painted a intriguing portrait of the future of computing along with a rough idea of how IBM thinks we’ Read more…

By John Russell

Intel Debuts New GPU – Ponte Vecchio – and Outlines Aspirations for oneAPI

November 17, 2019

Intel today revealed a few more details about its forthcoming Xe line of GPUs – the top SKU is named Ponte Vecchio and will be used in Aurora, the first plann Read more…

By John Russell

Dell Ramps Up HPC Testing of AMD Rome Processors

October 21, 2019

Dell Technologies is wading deeper into the AMD-based systems market with a growing evaluation program for the latest Epyc (Rome) microprocessors from AMD. In a Read more…

By John Russell

D-Wave’s Path to 5000 Qubits; Google’s Quantum Supremacy Claim

September 24, 2019

On the heels of IBM’s quantum news last week come two more quantum items. D-Wave Systems today announced the name of its forthcoming 5000-qubit system, Advantage (yes the name choice isn’t serendipity), at its user conference being held this week in Newport, RI. Read more…

By John Russell

Leading Solution Providers

Adaptive Computing
AMD
Aspen Systems
Atempo
Atos
AWS
Cray
DDC
DDN
Dell
Fujitsu
Google
HPE
Inspur
Lenovo
Mellanox
Microway
Motivair
NEC
Nexenta
Panasas
QCT
Qumulo
Scalematrix
Tintri
TotalCAE
WekaIO

SC 2019 Virtual Booth Video Tour

AMD
AMD
ASROCK RACK
ASROCK RACK
AWS
AWS
CEJN
CJEN
CRAY
CRAY
DDN
DDN
DELL EMC
DELL EMC
IBM
IBM
MELLANOX
MELLANOX
ONE STOP SYSTEMS
ONE STOP SYSTEMS
PANASAS
PANASAS
SIX NINES IT
SIX NINES IT
VERNE GLOBAL
VERNE GLOBAL
WEKAIO
WEKAIO

IBM Unveils Latest Achievements in AI Hardware

December 13, 2019

“The increased capabilities of contemporary AI models provide unprecedented recognition accuracy, but often at the expense of larger computational and energet Read more…

By Oliver Peckham

SC19: Welcome to Denver

November 17, 2019

A significant swath of the HPC community has come to Denver for SC19, which began today (Sunday) with a rich technical program. As is customary, the ribbon cutt Read more…

By Tiffany Trader

Jensen Huang’s SC19 – Fast Cars, a Strong Arm, and Aiming for the Cloud(s)

November 20, 2019

We’ve come to expect Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s annual SC keynote to contain stunning graphics and lively bravado (with plenty of examples) in support of GPU Read more…

By John Russell

Top500: US Maintains Performance Lead; Arm Tops Green500

November 18, 2019

The 54th Top500, revealed today at SC19, is a familiar list: the U.S. Summit (ORNL) and Sierra (LLNL) machines, offering 148.6 and 94.6 petaflops respectively, Read more…

By Tiffany Trader

51,000 Cloud GPUs Converge to Power Neutrino Discovery at the South Pole

November 22, 2019

At the dead center of the South Pole, thousands of sensors spanning a cubic kilometer are buried thousands of meters beneath the ice. The sensors are part of Ic Read more…

By Oliver Peckham

Azure Cloud First with AMD Epyc Rome Processors

November 6, 2019

At Ignite 2019 this week, Microsoft's Azure cloud team and AMD announced an expansion of their partnership that began in 2017 when Azure debuted Epyc-backed instances for storage workloads. The fourth-generation Azure D-series and E-series virtual machines previewed at the Rome launch in August are now generally available. Read more…

By Tiffany Trader

Intel’s New Hyderabad Design Center Targets Exascale Era Technologies

December 3, 2019

Intel's Raja Koduri was in India this week to help launch a new 300,000 square foot design and engineering center in Hyderabad, which will focus on advanced com Read more…

By Tiffany Trader

Summit Has Real-Time Analytics: Here’s How It Happened and What’s Next

October 3, 2019

Summit – the world’s fastest publicly-ranked supercomputer – now has real-time streaming analytics. At the 2019 HPC User Forum at Argonne National Laborat Read more…

By Oliver Peckham

  • arrow
  • Click Here for More Headlines
  • arrow

© 2020 HPCwire. All Rights Reserved. A Tabor Communications Publication

HPCwire is a registered trademark of Tabor Communications, Inc. Use of this site is governed by our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Tabor Communications, Inc. is prohibited.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
Share This