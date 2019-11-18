Fujitsu Selects InfiniBand to Accelerate New Arm-Based PRIMEHPC FX700 Supercomputer Platform

November 18, 2019

DENVER, Colo., Nov. 18, 2019 — Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for datacenter servers and storage systems, today announced that Fujitsu has selected Mellanox’s InfiniBand interconnect technology and solutions to boost their new Arm-based PRIMEHPC FX700 supercomputer platform. Fujitsu PRIMEHPC FX700 system is powered by the Fujitsu A64FX Arm-based processor with high bandwidth memory (HBM) and the Scalable Vector Extension (SVE). By utilizing InfiniBand’s high data throughout, extremely low latency, and smart In-Network Computing engines, the PRIMEHPC FX700 platform delivers leading performance and scalability for the most demanding research, scientific, and commercial applications.

“InfiniBand brings us the performance and scalability we need to build the supercomputing platform our customers require for their compute and data intensive applications,” said Takeshi Horie, Corporate Executive Officer, Vice Head of Service Platform Business Group at Fujitsu. “Interconnecting our A64FX Arm processor with InfiniBand’s advanced technology will further empower a wide range of high-performance computing applications.”

“We are proud to have our InfiniBand solutions boost the Fujitsu PRIMEHPC FX700 supercomputer system, offering a leading high performance computing and artificial intelligence platform to our mutual customers,” said Gilad Shainer, senior vice president of marketing at Mellanox Technologies. “InfiniBand technology advantages, such as high data throughput, ultra-low latency, smart In-Network Computing engines, enhanced adaptive routing and congestion control mechanisms, are key to build compute and storage infrastructures for the exascale era.”

To learn more about Mellanox InfiniBand solutions, please visit the Mellanox booth at the Supercomputing conference, Nov 18-21, Denver Colorado, booth number 601.

About Mellanox

Mellanox Technologies is a leading supplier of end-to-end Ethernet and InfiniBand smart interconnect solutions and services for servers and storage. Mellanox interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications, unlocking system performance and improving data security. Mellanox offers a choice of fast interconnect products: adapters, switches, software and silicon that accelerate application performance and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including cloud and hyperscale, high performance computing, artificial intelligence, enterprise data centers, cyber security, storage, financial services and more. More information is available at: http://www.mellanox.com

Source: Mellanox 

