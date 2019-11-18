BOXX Demos Workstations and Intros a New Data Science System at SC19

AUSTIN, TEXAS, Nov. 18, 2019— BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that it will demonstrate the APEXX W4L ProViz workstation featuring an Intel Xeon W series processor and two NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs inside BOXX booth #807 at Supercomputing 2019 (SC19) in Denver, Colorado. At the international conference for high performance computing, networking, storage, and analysis, held through Nov. 22, BOXX will also demonstrate a GoBOXX laptop and introduce a first-of-its-kind, 16-GPU, rack mounted system for GPU-centric workflows.

“Organizations shouldn’t have to wait for the latest technology that will be instrumental to their success,” said Bill Leasure, BOXX VP of Marketing. “That’s why BOXX works closely with our industry partners to quickly bring to market both CPU and GPU-centric systems unavailable from any other hardware manufacturer and purpose-built for machine learning, AI, or rendering.”

Equipped with a 28-core (56 thread) Intel Xeon W-3275 processor and 128GB of memory, the powerful APEXX W4L ProViz features up to four NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs. Purpose-built to accelerate rendering and simulation, APEXX W4L Pro Viz is also ideal for artificial intelligence applications. Intel Xeon 3200 series processors offer up to 4.6GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, 64 processor PCIe lanes for more I/O throughput for networking, graphics, and storage, and new Intel Deep Learning Boost for accelerated AI performance. BOXX demos also include an ultra-thin GoBOXX SLM demonstrating ANYSYS Discovery Live real-time simulation. GoBOXX SLM features a six-core, Intel Core i7, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 GPU, and 32GB of RAM.

Rounding out the BOXX SC19 product line is the new RAXX P6G Jupiter featuring a 2nd generation, 64-core, AMD EPYC processor and up to 16 NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 GPUs. Also available with an Intel processor, the 6U, rack mounted system is ideal for deep learning development, rendering, simulation, and other GPU-centric workflows. RAXX P6G Jupiter dramatically accelerates GPU rendering and look development, enabling more refined visuals in less time.

The BOXX booth will also host BOXX-affiliated company Pac Storage. PAC is a leading provider of data storage systems which support SAN/NAS and Cloud Gateways with 16GB Fibre Channel, as well as 10, 25, and 40GB connectivity scaling to Petabytes of storage.

“At SC 19, attendees can experience a powerful variety of world-class BOXX systems,” said Leasure, “as well as storage solutions essential for data scientists and researchers.”

